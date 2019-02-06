Milwaukee officer killed trying to serve warrant

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee officials say a 17-year police veteran was fatally shot while trying to serve a warrant, becoming the city’s third officer killed in the line of duty in eight months.

Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday that the officer was 35 years old. His name has not been released.

He says the officer who died was “well beloved by everyone in the department.”

Brunson says the officer was part of a Tactical Enforcement Unit serving the warrant on the city’s south side when the officers made contact with two subjects “and shots were fired.” One officer was struck and died of his injuries.

Brunson hasn’t released details of the warrant being served.

Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that the officer “was doing his job” and “working to make our city safe” when he was killed.