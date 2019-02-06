× Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of Keokuk woman

KEOKUK, Iowa — A Keokuk man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman.

Officers found the stabbing victim, 27-year-old Carlove Sackman, in the 300 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, according to a statement from the Keokuk Police Department. Sackman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said 24-year-old Adam Golden McCain was charged in her death. He was charged with first-degree murder.