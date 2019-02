× Flights cancelled at Quad City Airport after ice storm

MOLINE, Illinois — Several morning flights on Feb. 6 have been cancelled after an ice storm has left roads and vehicles slick and covered in ice.

Here’s a list of affected flights as of 6:35 a.m.:

Delta Air Lines – 5068 to Atlanta

American Airlines – 3401 to Chicago

American Airlines – 5938 to Dallas-Fort Worth

United Airlines – 4673 to Denver

