Davenport police seek information after student is spotted with gun at West High School

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police were seeking information from the public after a student was spotted leaving the school with a gun.

Officers were called to Davenport West High School on West Locust Street on Tuesday, February 5 around 11:20 a.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. That's when a student was seen walking out of the school with a handgun.

There were no threats made by the student, police said, and the student left the school before police arrived.

Police said the student had been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125.