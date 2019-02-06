‘Catestrophic fire’ uproots Keokuk city hall

KEOKUK, Iowa — The Keokuk City Hall was “heavily damaged” after it caught fire on Feb. 5.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 7:30 p.m., according to KBUR. The fire was put out an hour and a half later.

“The Keokuk City Hall suffered a catastrophic fire this evening,” a post from the City of Keokuk Facebook page states. “Until temporary offices are established and computer networks rebuild city emails will be offline.”

These photos, provided by Radio Keokuk, show the magnitude of the blaze.

Another Facebook post from the city, posted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, states city hall workers have established a temporary location.

“We are working to set up temporary offices on the third floor of the Pilot Grove Bank. We hope to be operational within a day or two.”

According to the original post, no one was hurt in the fire.