Carbon Cliff says "be prepared for flooding"

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois- The village of Carbon Cliff is urging residents to be prepared for fast flooding.

According to the village, the Rock River gauge at Joslin is predicted to crest at 15 feet 9 inches, this weekend. 16 feet is the threshold for minor flooding along North and South 1st Avenue.

“If an ice jam occurs at Moline, we could quickly see moderate to major flooding in areas. Please be prepared as this type of flooding will happen fast.”

