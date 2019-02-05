Schools Dismissing Early

Which cities have declared snow emergencies in the Quad Cities area

Posted 3:25 pm, February 5, 2019, by

January 22nd snow/ ice

As the area is under an ice storm warning, cities started declaring snow emergencies:

Davenport has issued a snow emergency from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.  Parking is prohibited on snow routes during the snow emergency.  Cars parked on posted snow routes may be ticketed and towed.

Sterling has issued a snow emergency from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.  All cars should be removed from city streets to allow treatment of roads.  Click here for a full list of snow emergency roads.