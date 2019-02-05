× Which cities have declared snow emergencies in the Quad Cities area

As the area is under an ice storm warning, cities started declaring snow emergencies:

Davenport has issued a snow emergency from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Parking is prohibited on snow routes during the snow emergency. Cars parked on posted snow routes may be ticketed and towed.

Sterling has issued a snow emergency from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday. All cars should be removed from city streets to allow treatment of roads. Click here for a full list of snow emergency roads.