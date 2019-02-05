McNabb Illinois residents can now “safely return to their homes” after standoff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Illinois-The Putnam County Sheriff has declared it is safe for residents to return to their homes.

According to Week.com “Law enforcement confirms the suspect involved in the Putnam County standoff is in custody.”.

At this time it is unclear who the suspect is or what caused the standoff to begin with.

Emergency responders were blocking off traffic into the Putnam County village of McNabb during the day February 5.

Putnam County School District 535 said all in-town bus drop-offs will be at the McNabb Fire Station. All traffic is being directed off Main Street. The school district said this is being done for student safety.

Week.com says Putnam County EMS activated the MABAS box to the second alarm for a barricaded subject in the 400 block of W. Main in McNabb.

WQAD reached out to officials in Putnam County for information but they did not immediately respond. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.