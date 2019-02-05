Schools Dismissing Early

Man pleads guilty in Clinton animal neglect case

Posted 11:02 am, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, February 5, 2019

CLINTON, Iowa -- A man charged with multiple counts of animal neglect has pleaded guilty.

Thomas Mauk was charged in connection with an investigation into neglected and abused pit bulls at a home in Clinton, Iowa.  In February of 2018, eight dogs were rescued from a Clinton, Iowa home.  The animals were found covered in feces and blood.

Court records show that on Friday, February 1, Mauk entered a written plea of guilty.

Mauk was the second person charged; previously Teresa Muhs was charged.  Muhs pleaded guilty in 2018, and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail with a one year probation.

The dogs involved in the neglect case were taken in by the humane society and were adopted or sent to other rescue facilities.