× In the Kitchen with Fareway: 3 Foods to Celebrate American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month and there are three foods you can incorporate into your diet today so you can be heart healthy.

On Tuesday, February 5th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us why salmon, avocados, and strawberries should be your go-to good foods to keep your heart pumping:

Salmon

When you think of heart health, salmon is usually one of the first foods that come to mind. It’s loaded with omega-3s, is high in protein, and has a rich and flavorful taste.

Avocado

Avocados are high in potassium, which is a nutrient that can help naturally lower blood pressure levels. They are also known as the only fruit that contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, making them one of the best foods for heart health. Slice them and add to a side salad or mash them up and use instead of butter or oil in a baking recipe for a heart-healthy boost.

Strawberries

Also high in potassium and filled with antioxidants and fiber, strawberries are a sweet way to end a special dinner. Dip fresh strawberries in dark chocolate for a festive and satisfying dessert. Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cacao for the most heart-healthy benefits.