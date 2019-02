× Illinois-bound traffic reopens after crash near foot of I-74 Bridge

Update: I-74 has reopened to traffic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Illinois-bound traffic on Interstate 74 is blocked at the foot of the bridge.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash there around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 5.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backing up toward Middle Road.

Get traffic information, anytime — click here.