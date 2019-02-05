× Ice Storm Warning in effect later today… Find out when roads will be at their worst

An Ice Storm Warning goes into effect until 6am tomorrow morning.

Rain will begin across the area from west to east during the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. The concern is this rain will make contact to an already frozen surface resulting in a light glaze of ice to develop. Up to 4/10 of an inch of ice can be expected before ending during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Traveling around the area especially this evening will be a major challenge. This rain could actually dilute some of the treated salt being tossed around town and thus limiting its effects. Bottom line, whether you have all-wheel, front-wheel or rear-wheel drive traveling will be dangerous in spots. Highly advised to stay off the roads unless its absolutely necessary. Power interruptions are possible but not widespread as winds are expected to be under 10 mph.

Temperatures will hold steady just below the freezing mark of 32 degrees through the evening and overnight hours.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb just a touch more with upper 30s before the next round of moisture rolls in. This is still on track to not only arrive later that day into Thursday but produce more of a cold rain than any type of iciness. We’ll keep an eye on it.

The passage of this system will lead to the week’s brightest but coldest with teens for highs single digits for overnight lows and wind chills as low as the minus teens on Friday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

