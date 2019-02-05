× Guns found after Davenport police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Three men have been arrested and two guns found after a high-speed chase in Davenport.

On Tuesday, February 5, Davenport Police Officers attempted to stop a van in the area of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road.

Police believed the men in the van were wanted on gun charges.

The van took off and police gave chase. The chase ended at the Grant Street on-ramp to the I-74 Bridge when police stopped the van with a PIT maneuver.

The three men in the van were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Traffic was rerouted for 45 minutes while police investigated the scene.

Two handguns were found in the van.

Quinton Howard, 34, of Davenport, has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, harassment first-degree, and intimidation with a weapon. The other two men are still at the hospital and additional charges are pending.

During the chase, an uninvolved car was struck by the van at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street.

There was minor damage to the car but no injuries were reported.

Three Davenport Police cars were also damaged during the chase.