Former treasurer for Mercer County Athletic Boosters sentenced for theft

ALEDO, Illinois — The former treasurer for the Mercer County Athletic Boosters has been sentenced after admitting to taking money from the club and the school district.

Angie Dellitt, age 44, was sentenced to serve at least 20 of 120 days in Mercer County Jail. She also was ordered to pay a total of $50,000 in restitution to the Mercer County Athletic Booster Club; court records show that she already paid $20,000 of that.

Back in December of 2018, Dellitt pleaded guilty to theft, which stemmed from unauthorized control of money, between $10,000 and $100,000 that was used for hotels, restaurants and other personal expenses.