COMING SOON: Big Lots coming to Old Toys “R” Us in Moline, New Development in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' newest segment - Coming Soon - is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

The Old Toys "R" Us Building on 16th Street, Moline

The former Toys "R" Us on 16th Street in Moline near SouthPark Mall is turning into Big Lots, according to Ray Forsythe, Moline's Director of Planning and Development.

Big Lots is a discount retail store that carries everything from food to furniture. There's already one off Brady Street in Davenport, as well as Galesburg. The Moline location is expected to be finished in three or four months. Crews are already taking the siding off the building and getting ready to remodel the inside.

New Business Filling Strip Mall on 16th Street, Moline



Icy Bubbles Ice Cream is coming to the strip mall south of the old Toys "R" Us building on 16th Street in Moline. According to Forsythe, the shop is expected to open in a couple months and its Facebook Page confirms a Spring 2019 Opening. A sign is already up, as well as a smaller sign on the front door that says "SPRING 2019." Click the video above to see what their unique ice cream looks like!

Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Lujack's, which has its large dealership at Kimberly and Welcome Way in Davenport, is moving one of its operations up north. A spokesperson for the company based out of Indiana, says it's moving its luxury car line, including Volkswagen, Mercedes, and Audi, from Kimberly and Welcome Way, over to 53rd and Eastern Avenue.

Lujack's also owns the Smart Toyota dealership across the street from the new development. Leaders hope to have the new development open in the late summer or fall of 2019.