3 Davenport teens charged after stealing car and running from police

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Three teens in a stolen car were taken into custody after a high-speed police chase.

Tuesday, February 5, around 8:18 in the morning received a tip from OnStar about a stolen vehicle.

OnStar told police the car was traveling in the southeast part of Davenport.

Davenport Police then coordinated to block the stolen vehicle in the area of 12th and LeClaire Street.

The stolen car drove through the roadblock by hitting a squad car and continued to speed south on LeClaire Street.

Police say a squad car was able to PIT the vehicle near the intersection of 11th and LeClaire Street then several squad cars

pinned the vehicle.

Two juveniles ran from the vehicle but were quickly caught by police.

A third juvenile stayed with the vehicle and was taken into custody.

All three juveniles were charged with first-degree theft.

Two were placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

No Injuries were reported, one squad car and the stolen vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Davenport on February 5.