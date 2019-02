Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a happy end to the story of Winter the cat, who was dumped on the side of the road with her cage getting covered in snow.

She was adopted February, 3.

The Happy Tails staff in Rock Falls says despite being cold, and wet from the snow, and having fleas, she was healthy.

There is still a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever dumped the cat.