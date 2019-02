Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- A stop for coffee and a snack made an East Moline man a million dollars richer.

Danny Lovett claimed his mega-million prize February 4.

He says last month on his truck route from Davenport to Des Moines, he stopped at a gas station in Colfax.

He picked up a lottery ticket but didn't realize he won until a few days later.

The 60-year-old says he plans to use the money to buy a house, put some money into retirement, help his family, and buy his dream car, a 1972 ford mustang fastback.