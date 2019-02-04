× Passerby spots fire burning at home in Long Grove

LONG GROVE, Iowa — A home in rural Scott County was damaged in a fire.

A passerby reported the fire Monday, February 4 shortly after 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. It was at a two-story home near the intersection of 305th Street and 145th Avenue.

Because the home was in a rural place away from fire hydrants, crews were forced to truck water in to fight the fire.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, said the spokesperson. The fire left smoke damage in the northeast corner of the home.