One killed, one injured in fire at Monmouth home

MONMOUTH, Illinois — One person died and another person was injured after a home south of the Quad Cities caught on fire.

The fire at the home, in the 800 block of North 1st Street, started around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, February 1, according to the Monmouth Fire Department. When firefighters arrived family members were saying someone was trapped inside. Crews found fire on the the first floor that was spreading to the second.

“Firefighters performed a search and found one victim who suffered fatal injuries,” read a statement from the Monmouth Fire Department. Another person was burned trying to rescue the trapped person. The injured person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Firefighters said the fire was under control quickly, but damaged most of the house. Crews were on scene until after 1 a.m.

According to the City of Monmouth the fire is not considered suspicious. The Illinois State Police and Illinois State Fire Marshal were investigating the cause of the fire.