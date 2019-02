× Man arrested after shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa- A Fulton man has been arrested after a police investigation into a shooting in Clinton

Tuesday, December 29, Officers investigated a shooting at 408 7th Avenue, no one was injured in the shooting

February 1, police arrested their suspect Merle Dean Stage, 57.

Stage is being charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.