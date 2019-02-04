× Illinois State Police investigating shooting on I-57

CHICAGO, Illinois- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 57 northbound.

The shooting, was on Interstate 57 northbound, south of 127th Street, police say it happened around 4:05 p.m., on Monday, February 4, 2019.

According to the ISP, three of the four people in the targeted car had gunshot wounds and were transported to local area hospitals.

One is currently in critical condition.

The individuals in the car are as follows, a 38-year-old man (critical condition), a 15-year-old boy (stable condition), and a 12-year-old boy (stable condition).

There was also an 8-year-old girl inside the car that was shot at.

The girl was not hit by bullets but was also transported to a local area hospital and is in stable condition.

The northbound lanes of traffic on I-57 from 147th Street to 127th Street were temporarily shut down for the investigation, all lanes reopened at 8:15 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.