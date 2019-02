ATLANTA, Georgia — Maroon 5 took the stage for the Superbowl LIII halftime show on Feb. 3, 2019.

The band started their set with “Harder to Breath,” a song from their 2002 album, “Songs About Jane.”

Travis Scott comes to the stage at 3:30 in the video until he falls backwards off stage a minute and a half later. Big Boi appears at 8:55 in a Mink coat before Maroon 5 closes out with “Moves Like Jagger.”

Watch the full performance above.