Davenport declares snow emergency in order to clear streets

DAVENPORT, Iowa — City officials want to make sure everyone’s car is off the street downtown as they try to clear the roads of leftover snow.

The emergency is specifically for 2nd, 3rd and 4th Streets in the Downtown between Gaines and E River Drive. Residents are not allowed to park there from 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Residents and visitors can park in any of the city parking ramps for free during this time.

Any cars violating the snow emergency could be ticketed and towed starting at 10 p.m. on Monday.