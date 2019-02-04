× Big Bus Traveling Around QCA Has Important Purpose

There’s a big bus parked outside our station today. Here’s why.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and Bethany for Children and Families is raising awareness with its Give Kids A Smile Mobile Dental Program. It’s a 39-foot recreational bus that travels to schools and provides free dental care to children who are uninsured or low-income. Since Give Kids A Smile started in 2003, more than 20,000 children have benefited from its services.

During Good Morning Quad Cities on Monday, February 4th, we are giving you a tour of the bus and talking to a dentist about why this program is so important for children in our community. TUNE IN around 6:15am for our live interview.