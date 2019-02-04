Bettendorf School Board considers Mark Twain transition plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Some parents say they have concerns about the Bettendorf Community School District's plan to move students during demolition at Mark Twain Elementary School.

According to the school board's agenda on Monday, February 4, Bush Construction, Legat Architects, and BCSD Building Committee evaluated three options for moving students during demolition. Old parts of Mark Twain have to be torn down before the new building is completed.

The three groups recommended moving Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School second through fifth graders to Ross College for classes.

Several parents at Monday's meeting say the school district didn't include parents in creating the plan.

"There's a better way to do this," says Amber Vaughn, whose daughter attends Thomas Jefferson. "Let's have some cohesiveness. Let's have a discussion. Let's talk."

Parents told News 8 they're worried about transportation for their students, having their children attend different schools and having their children on a college campus.

Demolition is planned to start in August 2019. Demolition and completion of the new building would be done by Nov. 30, 2019. Students could then move into the new building after the new year.