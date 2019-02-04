× Active weather most of the week… Find out when roads could become icy.

Already feeling a big change in our temperatures outside! After starting off around 50 this morning, temperatures have already dropped into the 30s this afternoon. The fall continues this evening and overnight with the mercury bottoming out in the the teens! Winds around 10 mph will create wind chills in the single digits. Given the latest snow melt and ponding on roadways and sidewalks, the chance of these spots icing up is likely. So, be careful Tuesday morning heading off to work or school.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday as a disturbance races in from the west. This will bring a wintry mix of precipitation toward evening before ending sometime after midnight. The may be more of a freezing rain event where areas could see a small glaze develop before dawn.

Another round of moisture moves in with mainly rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any left over moisture will change over to a brief light snow of flurry event.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for highs during this stretch before colder teens and sunshine are felt on Friday. Another wintry mix is still on track come Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

