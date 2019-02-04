3 dead, 5 injured after semi crash near Mount Pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa -- Three people are dead and five more injured after a semi-truck overturned on Highway 34 near Mount Pleasant.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3 near mile marker 230, just after the Westwood exit, according to crash reports from the Iowa State Patrol.

The semi was just west of Mount Pleasant heading east when the driver lost control, the release states. The semi entered the left shoulder of the road and overturned, leaving the trailer blocking both lanes.

A Chrysler Town & Country struck the semi killing three people and hurting two others. Vicki Morrow, 74, of Ottumwa, Iowa; Daniel Yutzy, 44, of Bloomfield, Iowa; and Kathryn Yutzy, 44, of Bloomfield, Iowa, died in the crash. Two others in the van suffered injuries.

A Mazda M3 also crashed into the semi, injuring two more.

The semi driver was also injured.

There is no word on the condition of any of the injuries. It's also not clear how the semi driver lost control.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.