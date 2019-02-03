× University of Iowa raises millions for children’s hospitals by dancing

IOWA CITY, Iowa- The University of Iowa Dance Marathon came together February 1 to celebrate a year of fundraising for children’s cancer research.

For 24 hours, over 3,000 students gathered to celebrate, honor, and remember pediatric oncology patients and their families. The students danced for the entire time as fundraising took place. After 24 hours Dance Marathon revealed they raised $2,960,403.25 in the past year. This money came from Mini Dance Marathons, the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, and fundraising efforts by Dance Marathon alumni.

In a press release Dance Marathon said “this year’s successes were made possible by many acts- both large and small- from everyone in the community.” The money raised by Dance Marathon will provide support to pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplant patients treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

This was the 25th annual Big Event for Dance Marathon. After a quarter of a century they’re still looking to the future. In a speech at the end of the night a Dance Marathon representative said “the kids’ cancer is not going away. But neither are we.”