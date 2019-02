ANDALUSIA, Illinois- If you’re looking for action and adventure in the Quad Cities Snowstar has a new “Sky Flyer” zip line tour. The attraction opened Saturday February 2.

The park has 5 zip lines, two of which are almost 1300 feet long. The zip line gives rider a unique view of the land as they shoot through the air.

To ride the zip line you must sign a waiver, weigh between 70 and 250 pounds, and wear closed toe shoes and a provided helmet. No pregnant women may zip.