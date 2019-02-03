Flu on the rise in Iowa and Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois and Iowa are just two out of dozens of states reporting widespread flu activity.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health more than 200 cases have been reported in the state since the end of September. In Illinois, more than 12-thousand cases have been reported this season.

Two people have died in Illinois from the flu, while Iowa has reported 3 deaths from the virus.

The CDC reports at least 13 children have died nationwide and one child has died in Illinois. About 80% of children who die are not vaccinated.

Since October of 2018 flu cases have gone from being sporadic to widespread across America.

If you get the flu, stay home to prevent it from spreading. For serious cases antiviral drugs can make illnesses milder and shorten the time you are sick.