Bettendorf neighborhood frozen in after water main break

BETTENDORF, Iowa- A water main break and the freezing cold left a whole Bettendorf cul de sac frozen into their homes.

According to a neighborhood resident, a water main break on Somerset Drive left a foot of standing water in the street. The cold snap on January 30 froze the water, leaving a sheet of thick ice on the street.

City workers were not able to get rid of the ice. On February 2 residents came together to chip their way out of their street. The neighbors worked to clear the ice and make travel safe for the ten impacted houses.

The Bettendorf Public Works department could not be reached for a comment.