Augustana students raise awareness about mental health

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- Hundreds of students and several administrators have joined the initiative to make mental health a priority at Augustana College. On February 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Augustana’s Gerber Center Gavle 3 room the Gray Matters mental health campaign kickoff will be held.

Haley DeGreve and Kevin Donovan, two juniors at Augustana, started this campaign because of their passion for the cause. According to DeGreve, Augustana students have voiced their concern about mental health not being a priority on campus. Gray Matters aims to give students a voice on the prevalence of mental health issues in college.

The campaign kickoff will feature speeches from Augustana’s new director of Counseling, the QC nonprofit Foster’s Voice, and several students.