Three dead in Milan trailer fire

MILAN, Illinois- A trailer fire in Milan took the lives of three people early on February 2.

The Rock Island County Sheriff reported at 4:37 a.m. they responded to Airview Trailer Park for a structure fire. Upon arriving they saw a trailer fully engulfed in flames. The Blackhawk Fire department was able to extinguish the fire with help from the Coal Valley and Coyne center fire departments.

Inside the trailer three individuals were found deceased. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.