The Score Week 5

The Score Part 1

Iowa pulls huge upset over #5 Michigan.

Rock Island with a big road win over Rival Moline. Rock stay in the Western Big 6 race.

Galesburg scores win at United Township.

Quincy holds serve at home against Alleman.

North Scott beats West 53-30.

Bettendorf beats Muscatine to stay in the MAC race.

Central with a 13 point win over Assumption.

Steve Hillman mic’d up. Pleasant Valley holds serve at home with win over North.

Sterling Newman stays in front of the TRAC with win against Erie-Prophetstown.

Orion beats rival Sherrard 60-42.

Wethersfield wins LTC semi-final against Annawan. PLus hear from the Geese after their win.

Princeville gets past Mercer County to advance to the LTC Championship.

Rowva-Williamsfield beats United 64-49.

Burlington ND with a 4 point win over Mediapolis.

The Score Part 2

Pleasant Valley improves to 17-0 win win against North.

North Scott rolls to a 38 point win.

Assumption cruises to 65-35 win.

Central DeWitt drops a top 5 battle against Marion.

Sterling wins at home against Rochelle.