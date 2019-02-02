The Score Week 5
The Score Part 1
Iowa pulls huge upset over #5 Michigan.
Rock Island with a big road win over Rival Moline. Rock stay in the Western Big 6 race.
Galesburg scores win at United Township.
Quincy holds serve at home against Alleman.
North Scott beats West 53-30.
Bettendorf beats Muscatine to stay in the MAC race.
Central with a 13 point win over Assumption.
Steve Hillman mic’d up. Pleasant Valley holds serve at home with win over North.
Sterling Newman stays in front of the TRAC with win against Erie-Prophetstown.
Orion beats rival Sherrard 60-42.
Wethersfield wins LTC semi-final against Annawan. PLus hear from the Geese after their win.
Princeville gets past Mercer County to advance to the LTC Championship.
Rowva-Williamsfield beats United 64-49.
Burlington ND with a 4 point win over Mediapolis.
The Score Part 2
Assumption cruises to 65-35 win.
Central DeWitt drops a top 5 battle against Marion.
Sterling wins at home against Rochelle.