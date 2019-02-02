Significant warmth brings fog and drizzle

Dense fog and areas of drizzle are quickly developing this evening as a much warmer air mass moves over the deep snowpack that remains in place. The fog will drop visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in spots through at least Sunday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Quad Cities region until noon Sunday. If traveling, reduce speed and approach intersections with extreme caution. Visibility will greatly improve by early Sunday afternoon.

This warmer pattern will hold through at least Monday until a cold front takes our temperatures back to values that are below average. This will yield another day in the 40s for Sunday and an even warmer day on Monday with highs likely pushing 50 degrees in many locations. This is nearly an 84° difference in temperature compared to the lowest point of our arctic outbreak this week, which was a record-setting -33° on Thursday.

This warmth has been supported by a split in the two jet streams, with the arctic air bottled back up into portions of Canada. In its place, we get a break from the extreme cold and generous warmth moves up from the south.

While Monday’s cold front will set back temperatures to below average, it won’t be anything like the extreme arctic air mass that we just came out of and temperatures will slowly fall throughout the week, with the coldest values arriving by next weekend.

During this transition, we will see several opportunities for a rain and snow mix throughout the week. The strongest system will arrive around Thursday with a decent chance of snow. This will be one to watch in terms of how much snow we could end up seeing. We’ll continue to track this potential.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke