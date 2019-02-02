× Moline athlete named to elite soccer team

MOLINE, Illinois- A 17-year-old soccer player from Moline was selected for an elite national soccer team.

Karima Rangel plays for the Quad Cities Rush, which is a part of an international youth soccer organization called Rush Soccer. The program is designed to develop the best young soccer players from around the world to compete together. According to their website Rush partners wit 85 clubs around the globe. Players selected for the Rush national roster get to travel internationally and showcase their talent to college recruiters.

Rangel was selected for the Rush Select national roster and will compete at the SC del Sol President’s Day Tournament in Phoenix, one of the biggest tournaments in the country. Rangel has already made waves in club and school soccer. She was previously honored by being named to the 2018 Dispatch-Argus All Stars Team, 2017 Quad City Times All Area Girls Soccer Team, 2017 IHSA Sectional Team, 2017 and 2018 WB6 All Conference Teams.