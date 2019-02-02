Man walks into hospital after being shot at a Davenport barbershop
DAVENPORT, Iowa – A man was shot, then walked into Genesis West Medical Center seeking treatment on February 2.
Police say they were dispatched to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Police, they were able to determine that the shooting took place at Devine Creations, a barbershop in the 700 block of W 3rd Street.
Police located a scene and evidence at that barbershop, according to a press release.
The victim was transported to Genesis East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to his arm.
The investigation into what happened is still on-going at this time, according to Police.
41.543637 -90.593926