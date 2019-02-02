× Man walks into hospital after being shot at a Davenport barbershop

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A man was shot, then walked into Genesis West Medical Center seeking treatment on February 2.

Police say they were dispatched to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Police, they were able to determine that the shooting took place at Devine Creations, a barbershop in the 700 block of W 3rd Street.

Police located a scene and evidence at that barbershop, according to a press release.

The victim was transported to Genesis East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to his arm.

The investigation into what happened is still on-going at this time, according to Police.