LaSalle County Deputy found dead after not responding to radio calls

LASALLE COUNTY, Illinois – A sheriff’s deputy was found dead in his car , February 2 after officials say he was not responding to radio calls.

Deputy Brian Underwood, 40, of Marseilles was found dead near the Grand Ridge area on N. 21st Rd

An autopsy is currently pending, and officials say no foul play is suspected.

The sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Command is investigating the death.