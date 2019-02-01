× SOAR Scholarship 2019

The Sedona Group believes that supporting young adults in their education and training after high school is a key part of keeping our workforce and community competitive.

That is why they have partnered with WQAD News 8 to recognize outstanding high school seniors through our S.O.A.R. Scholarship program.

We are looking for seniors that best exemplify the S.O.A.R. characteristics.

S – Strength of character

O – Optimism – predictions for future success and where will you be making a difference

A – Achievement in academics and volunteerism

R – Resolve shown when faced with an adversarial situation

Three high school seniors will be selected to each receive a $5000 scholarship to be used towards further education and training.

Applicants must fill out the application attached. The application can also be filled out online in the Contest section of WQAD.COM. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. CT on April 15, 2019. Mailed entries must be postmarked by April 15, 2019 and received by no later than 5 p.m. CT on April 18, 2019.

A panel of judges will select our three winners. Three winners will be contacted and featured in a story to air on WQAD News 8 sometime in May 2019.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

CURRENT high school (or home-schooled) seniors attending school in WQAD viewing area.

Anticipating completion of high school diploma in spring 2019;

Planning to pursue further education and/or training after high school.

For complete contest rules, click here.

For a pdf of the application, click here.