QC small businesses partner to bring new athletic wear line for women

DAVENPORT-- Two small businesses in the Quad Cities are bringing their knowledge to the table to bring something new to women in our area. It's an effort between Bettendorf boutique Harper & Sky, an online clothing store, and 8one8 Fitness, a Davenport gym.

Starting February 1, 2019, people can now buy their specially designed line of athletic wear. It features women's leggings, sports bras, shirts and jackets, all designed in the Quad Cities.

"Our goal with the active wear line is to really encourage women to be their best selves and feel beautiful in the skin and clothes they're in and do something good," says Harper & Sky owner Natasha Funderburk.

The business owners say the new project is bigger than the product, it's about working together to help women feel confident and to support one another.

"It's about doing something different. There are a lot of big box stores in the QC, so anytime we can see someone local and smaller start something unique, that gets exciting for me," says 8one8 owner Jon Hunt.

The new line is now available online.

