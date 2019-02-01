Pringles can wine tumblers are now a thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Specialty Pringle's wine tumblers are popping up all over the internet.

The product was inspired by a Texas woman.

Last month, she was kicked out, and banned, from her local Walmart for drinking wine, which was hidden in a Pringles' can.

Police say she was drinking at 6 in the morning while driving a motorized scooter.

The specialty Pringles cans are now available on sites like Etsy and eBay but they're selling out fast.

But if you do order one, you may want to leave it at home the next time you head to Walmart.