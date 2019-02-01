× MidCoast Fine Arts announced as Three Degree recipient for February

MidCoast Fine Arts has been selected as the February recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

MidCoast Fine Arts will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, MidCoast Fine Arts will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

MidCoast Fine Arts is the only not-for-profit organization in the Quad Cities that dedicates its mission entirely to supporting living, local visual artists. Their exhibitions and programs add to the economic vitality of the community and make the Quad Cities a cool, creative, connected place to live, work and raise a family.

If you would like to learn more about MidCoast Fine Arts, please click here.

If your charity or organization, would like to be considered, please click here.