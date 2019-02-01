× Major bounce back in temperatures come with gloomy skies ahead

Great to see all that sunshine out there as we end a memorable week of snow & cold. Hope you got a chance to enjoy those rays because skies are still on track to become quite cloudy in the days ahead. Despite the gloomy outlook, temperatures are still on track to make a major bounce back in the days ahead, too.

Temperatures in the teens this afternoon will show signs of warming into the upper 20s by dawn Saturday morning. It doesn’t stop there! The mercury will continue to rise around the 40 degree mark that afternoon! In that transition, comes low lying clouds, patchy fog and drizzle as the slow snow melt will add plenty of moisture to the air.

Temperatures will hold steady that night into Sunday as the patchy fog and drizzle will continue. After seeing lower 40s on Sunday comes the peak in the warmth on Monday with highs around 50 degrees. At the same time, a system will race across the Midwest providing a rainy morning for early commuters come Monday followed by a windy west wind. That wind will lead to some much cooler 30s into mid week with a rain/snow mix to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here