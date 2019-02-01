Girls can now be Boy Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting today February 1, girls can now join the Boy Scouts.

The program will be called "Scouts B-S-A" to welcome both boys and girls between the ages of eleven and seventeen.

This also means young women can become Eagle Scouts know as the organization's most coveted rank.

The program for younger kids, Cub Scouts, has been welcoming girls since last year, and more than 77,000 girls have joined. Its name will stay the same, as will the name of the 108-year-old parent organization, Boy Scouts of America.

The first class of girl Eagle Scouts will be recognized next year.

There was a mixed reaction on social media at the time of the initial announcement, with some suggesting the change was meant to only be politically correct

According to CNN, Girl Scouts issued a statement that didn't name BSA, but said that the "benefit of the single-gender environment has been well-documented by educators, scholars, other girl- and youth-serving organizations, and Girl Scouts and their families."