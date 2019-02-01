× Funeral services set for University of Iowa student found dead on campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Funeral arrangements have been set for the University of Iowa student who was found dead amid extremely cold weather.

Gerald Belz, age 18, was found dead on Wednesday, January 30 around 3 a.m. behind an academic hall. The National Weather Service said the wind chill at that time was about 50-degrees below zero.

Belz was a pre-med student from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

According to his obituary, funeral services will be in Cedar Rapids and are set for 10 a.m. Monday, February 4. A visitation has been set for Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday after 9 a.m.