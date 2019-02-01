‘Wild card’ remains in effort to avoid another shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- One week after a compromise temporarily ended the nation's longest federal government shutdown, members of the Iowa and Illinois delegations expressed guarded optimism that a budget deal can be reached.

For one, both Republican and Democratic members of Congress agree the shutdown was not good politics.

“Shutting down the government is not a smart thing to do,” Iowa senator Charles Grassley told reporters last week.

“I hope we all learned that shutting down the government is not a good recourse (just) because we have policy differences," echoed Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, a Democrat from Illinois.

Members of Congress have exactly two weeks to negotiate a deal to keep government funded and running.

A group of eight Republicans and nine Democrats, known as the conference committee, is tasked with hammering out a deal that will then be brought to the full House and the full Senate, before heading to President Donald Trump.

"Right now we have the conference committee, that means we have Democrats and Republicans sitting together to work out the differences. So that's farther along than we were last time," Bustos said.

She said Democrats have presented a plan that includes hiring more customs officials and improving technology at ports of entry.

"That's where 90 percent of the illegal drugs that come to our country come from," she said, adding that to border agents needed technology to scan every car.

"I know for a fact, I've been to the border, it's a small percent of what comes in illegally in cars and trucks that we can actually detect. We gotta have better detection, technology, more border patrol agents," Iowa representative Dave Loebsack told WQAD.Democrats have long insisted there is no crisis at the border and the drama over the border wall takes away from the issues they say are more important.