Davenport school district narrows down 3 superintendent candidates

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Davenport Community School District Board of Directors announced the names of the three candidates that will advance to the final selection round for the district's superintendent position, according to a statement.
The district started the search after former Superintendent Art Tate first announced he would resign.
Back in April, Tate announced he was retiring from his role a year early, calling himself a "distraction" to the positive relationships he said the school board should have with state entities.
Here are the names of the candidates:
- Dr. Eric D. Knost, Superintendent of the Rockwood School District In St. Louis, Missouri
- Dr. Robert Kobylski, Superintendent at Nicolet High School, Glendale, Wisconsin, and Superintendent at Fox Point Bayside School District, Fox Point, Wisconsin
- William R. Schneden, Associate Superintendent for the Davenport Community School District
Candidates will spend a day visiting the District and meeting with members of the community, parents, students, staff, and city leaders February 5-7, 2019, according to the statement.