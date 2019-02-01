Davenport school district narrows down 3 superintendent candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Davenport Community School District Board of Directors announced the names of the three candidates that will advance to the final selection round for the district's superintendent position, according to a statement.

The district started the search after former Superintendent Art Tate first announced he would resign.

Back in April, Tate announced he was retiring from his role a year early, calling himself a "distraction" to the positive relationships he said the school board should have with state entities.

Here are the names of the candidates:

Dr. Eric D. Knost, Superintendent of the Rockwood School District In St. Louis, Missouri

Dr. Robert Kobylski, Superintendent at Nicolet High School, Glendale, Wisconsin, and Superintendent at Fox Point Bayside School District, Fox Point, Wisconsin

William R. Schneden, Associate Superintendent for the Davenport Community School District

Candidates will spend a day visiting the District and meeting with members of the community, parents, students, staff, and city leaders February 5-7, 2019, according to the statement.