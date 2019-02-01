Click here for closings and cancellations

Davenport school district narrows down 3 superintendent candidates

Posted 9:32 am, February 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, February 1, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Davenport Community School District Board of Directors announced the names of the three candidates that will advance to the final selection round for the district's superintendent position, according to a statement.

The district started the search after former Superintendent Art Tate first announced he would resign.

Back in April, Tate announced he was retiring from his role a year early,  calling himself a "distraction" to the positive relationships he said the school board should have with state entities.

Here are the names of the candidates:

  • Dr. Eric D. Knost, Superintendent of the Rockwood School District In St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dr. Robert Kobylski, Superintendent at Nicolet High School, Glendale, Wisconsin, and Superintendent at Fox Point Bayside School District, Fox Point, Wisconsin
  • William R. Schneden, Associate Superintendent for the Davenport Community School District

Candidates will spend a day visiting the District and meeting with members of the community, parents, students, staff, and city leaders February 5-7, 2019, according to the statement.