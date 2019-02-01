‘Dancing with GMQC’: Two friends rock out at a concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday on Good Morning Quad Cities, we want to see what gets you dancing. It's part of our segment "Dancing with GMQC" sponsored by Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

The segment is all about you showing us what makes you want to dance.

This week, Sophie and her friend Carly are caught on camera at a concert. Sophie's mom, Kelli Petersen, sent us the video

Sophie is also Caysen's sister. We showed Caysen busting a move to Maroon 5 two weeks ago.

You can submit YOUR dancing videos to the WQAD Facebook page or email them to "news@wqad.com" with "Attn: GMQC" in the subject line and you could appear on Good Morning Quad Cities.