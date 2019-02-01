Congratulations, you survived the Quad Cities’ snowiest January in recorded history!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 4 inches of snow came down before we officially started the month of February, and according to the National Weather Service, we broke another record! This one is for snow. 30.2 inches of snow fell at the Quad City International Airport in the month of January. That makes it the snowiest January on record. This is in addition to November's record-setting 18.4 inches of snow.

Brian Pierce, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Quad Cities says 1979 is holding onto fewer and fewer records. "January 1979 is still the coldest month on record with an average temperature of 6.3°."

Typically, we have 11.7 inches of snow to fall beyond this date with 6.8 inches coming in February, 4.0 inches in March, and just under an inch in April. But this is not an average year. The "Sorensen Snow Hunch" is 18-28 inches, so don't put the shovel away!

Even though that's a significant range, keep in mind that it's probably going to be less than what we shoveled in the month of January.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen